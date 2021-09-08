Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Few strikers have dominated the Premier League quite like Didier Drogba.

For close to a decade, the Ivorian wreaked havoc on defences up and down the country with Chelsea.

Drogba netted 164 goals, delivered 87 assists and won 14 major honours during his legendary career with the west London club.

The powerful striker's best season with Chelsea came in 2009/10, when his unquestionable attacking brilliance guided the team to a league and cup double.

In his 44 appearances across all competitions in that campaign, Drogba scored 37 goals and contributed 16 assists - a record befitting of a prime Cristiano Ronaldo.

But in the opening months of that season, the now 43-year-old was involved in a rather ugly incident in a game versus Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

It was a match Chelsea went on to win 1-0, but during proceedings, the team's star man was the victim of a rather reckless high tackle from Jonny Evans.

The Northern Irishman essentially karate-kicked Drogba in the chest on the edge of the penalty area as the two contested for the ball, which resulted in the striker suffering a fractured rib.

However, Evans escaped punishment and instead, the Chelsea man was the one who was yellow carded by the referee.

To this day, we still cannot understand why Drogba was cautioned for being poleaxed and subsequently injured...

Video: Drogba booked for being kicked in the chest

It was essentially a carbon copy of Nigel de Jong's brutal challenge on Xabi Alonso that would occur at the World Cup following the end of the 2009/10 season.

Although at least on that occasion, De Jong was the one disciplined by the officials (albeit lightly).

Fortunately for Drogba, the rib injury he picked up that November evening against United only resulted in him missing one game for Chelsea.

He returned to play Arsenal at the Emirates, a fixture in which the Ivorian predictably netted a brace against the team who just never, ever discovered a way to deal with him.

Even a karate-kick couldn't halt big Didier for long in 2009/10.

