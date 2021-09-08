Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Goals is a next gen football game that was created by gaming entrepreneur Andreas Thorstensson and will enter the marketplace and rival the large organisations within the industry already.

The football gaming market has been dominated by EA Sports’ FIFA and Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer for many years, with the Japanese organisation re-branding the game to eFootball from PES going forward.

Whilst both FIFA and PES have led the way in the market for a number of years, it appears that Thorstensson wants to increase competition in the market with his new game and already has angel investors on board.

Entrepreneur Thorstensson revealed the new game to his social media following on Twitter, saying: “I am building my dream company - GOALS! A next gen football (Soccer) game backed by amazing VCs and angel investors. @goalsgame combines my deep interest in sports, gaming, esports, and new technology.”

Read More: Goals: Will cross-play be available?

Goals: Is it free-to-play?

In a Twitter thread providing his audience with his reasoning and passion for the new product, Thorstensson also confirmed that Goals will be free-to-play.

The Entrepreneur tweeted the following: “GOALS is an AAA football game. Free to play, cross-play, multiplayer first and esports ready. It will use a play to earn model where time spent and skill in the game will be rewarded through digital assets (NFTs) so more people hopefully can make a living playing the game.

Thorstensson continued with his thread, saying: “Free to play opens up the football genre to more gamers and cross play allows friends to play no matter their platform choice. We see no reason why the world’s largest sport shouldn’t be the world’s largest game.”



There is big ambition from Thorstensson wanting to create Goals and make it the world’s largest football game and by having cross-play allowing people to play whichever platform they chose to game on will only benefit the new product.

Enter the September giveaway to win a PS5!

While there is no confirmed release date yet for Goals, it appears that Thorstensson wants to bring a product to the market that challenges the big two which have a steeped history within the football gaming community.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News