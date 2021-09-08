Fury vs Wilder 3: How can I watch the fight in the UK?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We’re just a short time away from the anticipated trilogy fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, but how can you watch the contest in the UK?

Following a controversial draw and a victory for Fury, this contest will hopefully have a decisive victor, so that both men can go their separate ways.

Although a venue has not yet been confirmed, the PPV event will likely take place live in the United States.

BT Sport confirmed the following in a recent press release:

“After the delay to July's planned showdown, the biggest fight in boxing is back as Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder complete the trilogy in their epic rivalry.

“The much-anticipated third world title fight between will be shown live and exclusive on BT Sport Box Office on Saturday 9 October.

“Fury will put his WBC belt on the line, as the Gypsy King looks to underline his status as one of the greatest boxers of all time.”

Fury vs Wilder 3: How to watch the fight in the UK

BT Sport has confirmed that they will be carrying the fight on their BT Box Office service on Saturday 9th October 2021.

The real money fight for Fury is of course a date with Anthony Joshua, who himself is looking to get a win against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday 25th September inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joshua’s promoter and head of Matchroom Eddie Hearn recently claimed that this fight between Wilder and Fury has ‘zero hype.’ He said: “They have sold no tickets and there is absolutely zero hype around the fight. I am sure, if it happens, that people will turn on and watch it but no one is flying to Vegas.

“I reckon 75 per cent of the people that went to the second fight were Brits who had flown over and normal fans cannot do that now.

“Fury has not boxed since February 2020 and if he doesn’t box in October then it will be almost two years since that title was defended.

“I think he needs to fight because otherwise he needs to be stripped of the title or made champion-in-recess because Dillian Whyte has been sitting there as interim champion desperate and deserving of a shot.”

