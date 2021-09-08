Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Michael Bisping admits he would take 'great pleasure' in watching Evander Holyfield batter Vitor Belfort on Saturday.

The former undisputed world champion faces Brazil's controversial ex-UFC champ at the Hard Rock Casino & Resort in Florida on September 11.

Over the years Bisping, 42, has openly accused Belfort of 'being a cheat' and building his career off the back of taking 'insane steroids', with the pair continuing to hurl abuse at each other on social media.

In 2019, whilst recording a podcast with Steve-O, the British MMA legend revealed that a head kick from 'The Phenom' during their fight in 2013 caused him to completely lose sight in his right eye.

Now, after years of pent-up frustration and resentment, Bisping admitted he would love to see Holyfield beat up Belfort, rather than just defeat him, as he hopes he can inflict some serious damage on his mortal enemy.

"I hope Evander beats the f--- out of him," Bisping told the 'Believe You Me' podcast.

“That’s all I’m going to say, I’m not going to go into a technical analysis. God knows what Vitor has been doing.

"We knew he had good boxing, we knew he had fast hands, we knew he could pack a punch.

"He's also 44, he's not exactly a spring chicken, he got the s--- kicked a few times in the UFC before he departed."

Holyfield, 58, has not fought since he defeated Brian Nelsen in May 2011. He announced his retirement shortly after that fight.

But Bisping is firmly of the belief that Holyfield has a few surprises in store for Belfort.

“Evander Holyfield is a big dude," he added.

"He is a monster. I f------ hope so. I would take great pleasure in that. I don’t give a f--- what you say, he was on juice and he beat me fair and square.

"When people beat me in the past, I don’t harbour a grudge, I wish them all the best, you know, we had GSP on the show and all the rest of it.

"He’s just a piece of s---. I don’t give a f---. I hope Evander batters him. I hope he does.

"Jason Falovitch, my partner at Playline, used to manage Evander Holyfield, believe it or not, and Manny Pacquiao and some other people, and run the Muhammad Ali Foundation.

"So he knows Evander, and he's told me some stories about that guy, which I'm not going to go into in detail, but he's a monster of a man, and it is going to be nostalgic seeing Evander Holyfield in there.

"Do me a favour, Evander, batter him for me please."

