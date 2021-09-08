Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dimitar Berbatov made football look too easy at times.

The languid Bulgarian striker oozed class whenever he weaved his magic on the pitch and it's hard to think of many players in history who have possessed a better first-touch than him.

As well as regularly producing jaw-dropping tricks, flicks and touches out on the hallowed turf, Berbatov was deadly in the final third.

He netted 251 goals at club level throughout his stellar playing career and according to Transfermarkt, 'The Iceman' also contributed 101 assists.

Reaching three-figures in both categories is not something many players achieve in the professional game.

And many of Berbatov's goal contributions were utterly world-class, with his assist for Cristiano Ronaldo against West Ham arguably the greatest in Premier League history.

The moment of genius came in 2008 at Old Trafford and even all these years on, the play from one of Bulgaria's greatest ever players defies description.

While near the touchline, Berbatov performed his now iconic 'Berba spin' skill move to completely deceive James Collins, before charging towards the goal and then laying the ball on a plate for Ronaldo to tap in.

Video: Berbatov's once-in-a-lifetime assist vs West Ham

It's hard to properly describe how beautiful that passage of play is.

We've seen some great assists in the Premier League era, but there are few - if any at all - who can lay claim to being superior to Berbatov's masterpiece.

In an edition of FourFourTwo, the former Manchester United striker provided a great quote about his now legendary assist versus West Ham, which you can check out below.

Don't worry, Dimitar, we'd have felt the exact same. Although, we'd have almost certainly let our emotions get the better of us and celebrated wildly in front of the fans...

Berbatov's assist came only a short time after his move to United from Tottenham in the summer of 2008 and it was one of 11 he registered in the 2008/09 Premier League season.

The brilliant Bulgarian also netted nine goals to help the Red Devils win the title for the third consecutive campaign.

Then in 2010/11, Berbatov played a key role in another league triumph for United, the striker scoring 20 goals and finishing as the division's most prolific player alongside Manchester City's Carlos Tevez.

Should Berbatov be remembered as a legend at Old Trafford? In our opinion, absolutely.

