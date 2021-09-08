Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On Tuesday evening, Erling Braut Haaland scored the 11th hat-trick of his young career.

The Norwegian superstar scored three goals in his country's 5-1 win victory over Gibraltar in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Haaland has now scored two hat-tricks for Norway in just 15 games, as well as netting five trebles for Red Bull Salzburg, three at Borussia Dortmund and one with Molde.

The 21-year-old's efficiency in front of goal at such a young age is almost unheard of and it's quite scary to think how good the Leeds-born forward will be in his prime.

Surely a Ballon d'Or awaits him in the future, right?

But even if he misses out on the prestigious accolade, Haaland can always brag that he has more career hat-tricks in the 21st century than some of the greatest strikers the sport has seen.

Back in March, Transfermarkt published a list of footballers who have scored the most trebles since the turn of the millennium.

Using this, we've provided 13 world-class attack-minded players who now all have less hat-tricks to their names for club and country this century than Haaland.

Let's begin...

Didier Drogba | 7 hat-tricks

David Villa | 7 hat-tricks

Carlos Tevez | 7 hat-tricks

Raul Gonzalez | 8 hat-tricks

Samuel Eto'o | 8 hat-tricks

Fernando Torres | 9 hat-tricks

Miroslav Klose | 9 hat-tricks

Wayne Rooney | 9 hat-tricks

Dimitar Berbatov | 9 hat-tricks

Robin van Persie | 10 hat-tricks

Michael Owen | 10 hat-tricks

Filippo Inzaghi | 10 hat-tricks

Radamel Falcao | 10 hat-tricks

There isn't a single striker on that list who wasn't world-class for a prolonged period of time and yet Haaland has already bettered them all when it comes to scoring hat-tricks.

That's pretty mad, isn't it?

It'll be interesting to see how many hat-tricks Haaland has to his name the day he hangs up his boots, although that number will likely be significantly less than the totals amassed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Between them, arguably the two greatest players in history have netted 111 hat-tricks (Ronaldo 57, Messi 54) and it's hard to see any footballer matching their tallies.

Although when it comes to Haaland, you can never rule him out entirely...

