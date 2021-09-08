Fulham Latest News: Cottagers hoping to reach agreement over 'unbelievable player'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Fulham are confident teenage sensation Fabio Carvalho will put pen to paper on a new long-term contract at Craven Cottage.

What is Carvalho's situation?

Carvalho, who only turned 19 last month, has been one of the standout players in the Championship this season, scoring three times and adding one assist to help Fulham emerge as the early leaders in the second-tier.

However, whilst the attacker is currently taking the Championship by storm, his current deal at Craven Cottage expires next summer, which leaves the Londoners in danger of losing him for nothing in 2022 unless Carvalho commits his future to the club.

Some of Europe's top sides, including Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, have been monitoring his situation, but TEAMtalk believe that Fulham are close to tying up a new long-term deal for the teenager.

What has Jones said about Carvalho?

Jones recognises the youngster's ability and told GIVEMESPORT that he's optimistic the two parties will eventually come to an agreement to extend Carvalho's stay in the capital:

"He's an unbelievable player. Fulham have got a contract drawn up for him, and they seem hopeful that he will sign it.

"Obviously, he's broken into that first-team now, so that's an issue they're trying to iron out."

Should Carvalho be wary of moving to a big club?

Playing in the Champions League is obviously any youngster's dream, but Carvalho only needs to look at what happened to Patrick Roberts, Moussa Dembele and Ryan Sessegnon – three players that all came through ranks at Fulham before signing for Manchester City, Lyon, and Tottenham respectively.

And whilst Dembele has gone on to be a regular at Champions League level, Roberts has made just three senior appearances for the Premier League champions in six years, whilst Sessegnon is essentially third-choice left-back under Nuno Espirito Santo at Spurs.

Carvalho has already shown the ability of a player beyond his years, but perhaps remaining at Fulham and then gaining experience with them in the Premier League would be a better decision than jumping at the first top club that come knocking.

For now, Fulham fans get to enjoy arguably the standout youngster in the Championship for at least the remainder of this season.

