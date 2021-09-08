Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sean O'Malley isn't too bothered about what people think of him after being called a 'little pothead' by Paddy Pimblett during a recent appearance on MMA On Point.

Pimblett, who trains at Next Generation MMA in Liverpool, gave an interesting take on O'Malley during a sit-down interview with Peter Carroll.

The 26-year-old made good on his UFC debut with a knockout finish of Luigi Vendramini on Saturday night.

Pimblett told MMA On Point: “The amount of people that have tweeted me or Insta’d me over the past month or two saying, ‘Fight Sean O’Malley.’

"I’m like, ‘Lad, he’s well lighter than me'.

"But he’s a bit of a b-------, isn’t he? Hurt his ankle and blamed his loss on that.

"He’s a little pothead, so hats off to him lad, he's still getting s--- done well, he's stoned half the time, so well in Sean O'Malley.

"But I do reckon you're a tool."

However, Pimblett did hold his hands up and admit that he is a fan of the Suga Show.

"He's got crisp strikes, he's got good stand-up, but as soon as he gets put in there with a decent grappler, he's just going to get beat," he added.

"He's alright with his fans, isn't he, you know what I mean, I don't like people who don't interact with fans, I think they're a-------, you know what I mean, so the fact that he does makes me like him."

In response, O'Malley insisted there was no hard feelings as he claimed Pimblett's trash talk on social media was just a tactic he employed to keep him in the public eye.

When Tim Welch asked O'Malley about Pimblett's comments on his podcast, he said: “Yeah, I didn’t know he was talking s--- about me. That’s not very nice.

“Maybe he just knows that talk bad about me, it’s publicity.

"He said I had bad grappling. I wonder why people just assume I have bad grappling.

"So it’s just weird that some people just assume that because I’m a good striker I must be a bad grappler.

"He ate a left hook from hell. Clean left hook. Ate it.”

