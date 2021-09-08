Wolves latest gossip: Update emerges on Adama Traore contract situation

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers want to tie Adama Traore down to a new contract after fighting off summer interest in the pacy winger, according to Express & Star reporter Luke Hatfield.

What's the latest news involving Traore?

Spain international Traore, who moved to Molineux from Middlesbrough after the club met his £18million release clause three years ago, has entered the final two years of his £43,000-per-week contract.

Traore drew interest from Tottenham Hotspur during the transfer window, with the north London club looking to negotiate a season-long loan which included the view to a permanent £40million move next summer.

Wolves were unwilling to sanction a switch which did not involve a sizeable up-front fee changing hands and Spurs decided against meeting Traore's £45million price tag before the deadline passed last week.

Spurs have courted the 25-year-old since the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo, who left Wolves by mutual agreement at the end of last season, as their head coach in June.

The Portuguese quickly set his sights on sealing a reunion with Traore, but the winger has proven to be a big part of new Wolves chief Bruno Lage's plans.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Traore?

Hatfield has confirmed Wolves want to extend Traore's stay at Molineux by negotiating a new contract, but fears the club and player do not see eye-to-eye on his worth.

He told GMS: "It'll be interesting to see how it goes because I think Wolves are keen on tying him down to a new deal.

"He's obviously been their most exciting player and I think he is probably thinking his value is somewhere else in regards to the money being offered and the money he is currently on.

"I think he sees his value as slightly higher than what Wolves are offering right now, which is probably the reason why he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

"Maybe he will have a think and come to an agreement with the club if he continues to find that form. I think he may well be impressed with the style of play that Lage has put in place because it's exciting and attacking, which suits him well."

How has Traore performed this season?

Traore has started all three of Wolves' Premier League fixtures so far this term but failed to register a goal or an assist.

He also came on as a late substitute in the League Cup second round win over Nottingham Forest last month.

Traore is currently on international duty with Spain and came off the bench in the World Cup qualifying defeat to Sweden before being an unused substitute against Georgia.

