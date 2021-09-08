Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Like they did in Hungary, England players all took the knee in Poland on Wednesday night in the face of adversity.

The Three Lions players were booed loudly in Budapest for taking a visible stand against racial discrimination and sadly, the same occurred in Warsaw.

Prior to the incident just seconds before kick-off, the Poland fans had shown some class by applauding England's national anthem.

But things changed dramatically as soon as Gareth Southgate's XI took the knee, with boos coming from all around the stadium in the Polish capital.

While that was happening, the television cameras panned to Robert Lewandowski and Poland's captain appeared to fire back at those who adore him.

The Bayern Munich goal machine pointed to the word 'Respect' on his sleeve as the booing around the players intensified.

Video: Lewandowski's show of support

Well played, Robert.

Despite being booed by fans both home and away, England have made it clear on numerous occasions that they will not stop taking the knee.

Before the country's successful Euro 2020 campaign, Southgate discussed the matter after the Three Lions were jeered by their own supporters for performing the gesture in a warm-up game versus Austria.

"We are collectively really disappointed that it happened," the England boss said at the time.

"You have to put yourself in the shoes of an England player about to represent his country and because we are all trying to support the move for equality, the move for supporting our team-mates… some of the experiences they have been through in their lives.

"Some people decide to boo. I think those people should put themselves in the shoes of those young players and how that must feel.

"If that was their children, if they are old enough to have children, how would they feel about their kids being in that sort of situation.

"Most important thing for our players is to know we are totally united on it, we are totally committed to supporting each other, supporting the team. We feel more than ever determined to take the knee through this tournament.

"We accept that there might be an adverse reaction and we are just going to ignore that and move forward. The players are sick of talking about the consequences of should they, shouldn't they. They have had enough really."

