Arsenal news: Fabrizio Romano clarifies new manager "rumours" at the Emirates

Fabrizio Romano has responded to rumours linking Antonio Conte with the Arsenal manager's job.

What's the latest news on Conte potentially joining Arsenal?

It has been reported that the Gunners are losing patience with Mikel Arteta following their dismal start to the season, which has seen them lose all three league matches without scoring, and have reached a pre-agreement with Conte to take over from the Spanish coach next month if things don't improve quickly.

Conte is currently out of work after leaving Inter Milan back in May, having led them to their first league title in 11 years.

What has Romano said about these rumours?

Speaking on the most recent episode of The Here We Go Podcast, Romano rubbished these rumours, insisting that Arsenal have not reached out to Conte at this stage.

He said: “We have many rumours about Antonio Conte and Arsenal, many rumours talking about ‘Antonio Conte’s set to join Arsenal with a prior agreement.’ It’s not true. Antonio has no prior agreement with Arsenal, and, at the moment, he has no discussions with Arsenal.

“I don’t know what will happen in one month, two months, or one year, I don’t know. But today, no contact between Conte and Arsenal.”

Would Conte be a good replacement?

Conte has proven himself to be a serial winner in recent years, winning five league titles with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter, while also lifting three domestic cups with the former two clubs. Furthermore, he has been coaching at the highest level for the past decade, whereas Arteta is less than two years into his managerial career, so is clearly lacking experience when compared to his Italian counterpart.

However, it needs to be taken into consideration that Conte tends to want immediate results, and is not afraid to spend large sums of money to get his team to the top. Indeed, he spent almost £120m in his first season at Chelsea, and followed that up by splashing out over £170m during his opening campaign at Inter.

Arsenal's business this summer - bringing in six players aged 23 or younger - suggests that they are going through a rebuilding process that will be heavily reliant on youth. Conte may not have the patience for this project, and, therefore, it could be argued that he would not be the best fit for the north London club right now.

