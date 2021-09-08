Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to take the Premier League by storm.

For most players, returning to Manchester United when you're 36 years old would be seen as the mother of all risks, but we're not talking about 'most players' when it comes to Ronaldo.

And while there is still a small chance that the Portuguese might struggle back in the Premier League, you'll forgive us for thinking otherwise given his superhuman goalscoring record.

Ronaldo's Man Utd return

Besides, we are talking about a striker who is fresh from topping the Serie A goalscoring charts ahead of Romelu Lukaku and just become the greatest marksmen in international football history.

So, yes, it's fair to say that Premier League defenders ought to strap themselves in for a bumpy ride because Ronaldo will be keen to make his United comeback a bountiful one.

However, winning the Premier League Golden Boot certainly won't be a formality and it speaks volumes that the Real Madrid legend 'only' won the prize once during his first spell at United.

Ronaldo vs Lukaku vs Kane...

And with similarly lethal goalscorers such as Harry Kane and the aforementioned Lukaku also terrorising Premier League defences this season, we could have ourselves an engrossing battle.

Naturally, we won't know who will come out on top until May, but that doesn't mean that various predictive methods aren't being used to imagine who might lift the Golden Boot ahead of time.

And with Ronaldo potentially making his second United debut in just a few days' time, we couldn't resist looking into the crystal ball and seeing who the bookmakers are tipping to top the charts.

Favourites for the Golden Boot

At the time of writing, SkyBet have Ronaldo down as the third-favourite to finish the 2021/22 Premier League season as top goalscorer ahead of Kane, Jamie Vardy and other prolific poachers.

But who is even more fancied than the greatest goalscorer of all time himself? Well, be sure to find out by perusing the 21 favourites to win the Premier League Golden Boot down below.

=20. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) - 40/1

=20. Ivan Toney (Brentford) - 40/1

=16. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) - 33/1

=16. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) - 33/1

=16. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) - 33/1

=16. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) - 33/1

=12. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 25/1

=12. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - 25/1

=12. Ferran Torres (Manchester City) - 25/1

=12. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 25/1

=9. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) - 22/1

=9. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - 22/1

=9. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) - 22/1

8. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) - 20/1

7. Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) - 18/1

6. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) - 16/1

5. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) - 14/1

4. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 7/1

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - 5/1

2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 9/2

1. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) - 10/3

Odds are correct at the time of writing.

Who will come out on top?

Interesting, very interesting. We can't be alone in being slightly surprised that Kane is all the way down in fourth when you consider that he already has three Golden Boots in his trophy cabinet.

Nevertheless, with so many people tipping Chelsea to win the Premier League this season, it's hardly surprising that their goalscorer in chief is leading the way.

That being said, Ronaldo was able to outscore the Belgian when they went toe-to-toe in Italy last season and he only has one goal to catch up on after his delayed arrival from Juventus.

So, sure, it might seem more feasible that Kane, Lukaku or Salah will take the plaque as things stand, but if anybody can upset the applecart then you can bet that it's a living sporting legend.

