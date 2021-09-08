West Ham News: Fabrizio Romano explains why "crazy" transfer fell through

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has clarified why West Ham did not sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic during the recent transfer window.

What has Romano said about Milenkovic's move to West Ham falling through?

It was reported last month that Milenkovic was on the brink of joining West Ham, and Romano has confirmed that this information was true.

However, on the latest episode of The Here We Go Podcast, Romano explained that the Irons had a change of heart at the last minute, and decided against signing the 6 foot 5 centre-back.

He said: “One of the most crazy deals of this summer, in my opinion, because it was really done – Nikola Milenkovic to West Ham. Then they decided to sign Kurt Zouma weeks later but they were more than close to Nikola Milenkovic.

“It was at the final stages, and West Ham changed their mind with David Moyes and the board at the last minute for Nikola Milenkovic. So, after final negotiations with the player and with his agent, they said: ‘no, we’re going to move for another player, thank you.’

“But it’s really crazy how in football sometimes they can change their minds. West Ham wanted him, they had an agreement in place with Fiorentina, it was about the contract of the player and final details with the player, so it was about personal terms with Milenkovic and with his agent, and then the deal collapsed.”

ENTER GIVEAWAY

How has Milenkovic started this season?

The 23-year-old seems to have put his failed move to West Ham behind him, as he has made a strong start to the current campaign at Fiorentina.

He scored the side's opening goal of the season during a 3-1 defeat to Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, and then followed that up by helping his side to a 2-1 victory over Torino a week later.

According to WhoScored, he has been his team's second-best player so far this term, successfully completing 92% of his passes on his way to an average game rating of 7.26.

The Football Terrace: Ranking the best and worst football transfers this summer! How did your team do?

Did West Ham make the right decision going for Zouma over Milenkovic?

Only time will tell.

Zouma has played 165 Premier League games in his career, so he may well settle quicker at West Ham than Milenkovic would have done.

1 of 12 Did West Ham United sign Michail Antonio on transfer deadline day? Yes No

On the flip side, Milenkovic is three years younger than Zouma, and arguably has a higher ceiling in terms of potential. With this in mind, perhaps the Hammers should have looked at the bigger picture and pushed ahead with their move for the Serbian international instead.

News Now - Sport News