Everton Transfer News: Toffees tried to "hijack" transfer deal this summer

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Everton made a serious attempt to try to sign Matheus Cunha this summer.

What happened with Matheus Cunha this summer?

After shining at Hertha Berlin last season, when he registered 12 goal involvements in 27 league appearances for the club, Cunha attracted interest from a host of high-profile European clubs in the recent transfer window.

In the end, he agreed to join La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, and completed his £27m move to the Spanish capital on August 25.

What has Romano said about Everton trying to sign Cunha?

The transfer expert has claimed that despite Atletico having a deal in place with Cunha for some time before the transfer was officially announced, Everton made a late play for the attacker.

However, their last-ditch effort was unsuccessful, as the 22-year-old had made up his mind that he wanted to link up with Diego Simeone's team.

Romano told The Here We Go Podcast: “Atletico Madrid had this deal for Cunha in place for days and days but they were not signing because they were waiting for the right moment. And in these two or three days of ‘wait and see what happens’, Everton, with Rafael Benitez, they were trying to hijack the deal for Matheus Cunha to Atletico Madrid.

“They made a proposal to the player. They had really serious intentions to sign Matheus Cunha but, no way. The player was really happy to join Atletico Madrid, he had an agreement with Atletico Madrid and he wanted to respect his agreement with Atleti. And so, there was no chance for Everton but they were really, really interested in Cunha.”

Could he have been another Richarlison for Everton?

Potentially.

There is an obvious link between the pair as they are both Brazilian forwards who have come to Europe at a young age. Richarlison has made his mark in England at Watford and then Everton in recent years, while Cunha has been showing his class in the Bundesliga.

It should also be noted that they have similar physical attributes, both standing at a touch over 6 foot. Furthermore, the duo netted seven goals each in their respective leagues last term, indicating that they offer a comparable goal threat in the final third.

It appears that Cunha could have followed in Richarlison's footsteps at Goodison Park, but he has opted to test himself in Spain's top division instead.

