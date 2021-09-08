Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England dropped points for the first time in 2022 World Cup qualifying on Wednesday night.

Gareth Southgate's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Robert Lewandowski's Poland side in Warsaw.

Harry Kane thought he had won the game in the 73rd-minute with a stunning long-range strike, but Damian Szymański was on hand to grab a stoppage-time equaliser courtesy of a close-range header.

All in all, it was a fairly decent match in the Polish capital, one that was not short of fiery moments.

Right at the end of the first half, there was some controversy involving Poland defender Kamil Glik.

The hosts were awarded a free-kick just prior to the interval and before the set-piece was taken, the towering centre-back decided to pinch Kyle Walker's throat right in front of the referee.

To his credit, the England right-back didn't react, but what will annoy him is the fact Glik wasn't punished for his actions, despite the fact VAR was also available in Warsaw.

Take a look at the bizarre incident here...

Video: Glik pinches Walker's throat

Weird, really weird. It was far from violent, but surely that at least warranted a review for a possible red card, right?

Glik was then involved in a half-time scuffle after he charged over to the referee to claim that he'd been fouled during the aforementioned set-piece.

England players didn't take too kindly to the Pole's behaviour, which resulted in something of a skirmish and both Glik and Harry Maguire receiving yellow cards.

Video: England & Poland players clash at HT

Things certainly got a bit heated in Warsaw on Wednesday evening, but in the end, Poland managed to keep their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup alive.

As for England, they're pretty much guaranteed to reach the international showpiece in Qatar, however, Szymański's late equaliser will likely raise a few concerns among those in Southgate's setup.

