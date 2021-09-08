WWE: Paul 'Triple H' Levesque undergoes heart procedure following 'cardiac event'
WWE has today confirmed that Triple H (real name Paul Levesque), underwent a successful heart procedure last week following a "cardiac event".
WWE released a statement today regarding Triple H, confirming that the incident was caused by a genetic heart issue. However, the statement notes that he is expected to make a full recovery.
The statement regarding the health of the WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Developmental reads as follows.
WWE issued the following statement today regarding Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development:
“Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.”
This is obviously an incredibly scary situation and we all wish Triple H a full and speedy recovery. However, it's great to hear that professionals are positive he'll be making a full recovery.
Triple H currently works behind the scenes with WWE, but recently teased an in-ring return, saying he'd be open to stepping back in the ring if the right story presented itself.
