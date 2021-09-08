Paul 'Triple H' Levesque undergoes heart procedure following 'cardiac event'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE has today confirmed that Triple H (real name Paul Levesque), underwent a successful heart procedure last week following a "cardiac event".

WWE released a statement today regarding Triple H, confirming that the incident was caused by a genetic heart issue. However, the statement notes that he is expected to make a full recovery.

The statement regarding the health of the WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Developmental reads as follows.

This is obviously an incredibly scary situation and we all wish Triple H a full and speedy recovery. However, it's great to hear that professionals are positive he'll be making a full recovery.

Triple H currently works behind the scenes with WWE, but recently teased an in-ring return, saying he'd be open to stepping back in the ring if the right story presented itself.

