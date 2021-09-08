Tottenham latest news: Fresh claim on £200k p/w star who can "trigger attacks" emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Tanguy Ndombele could still play a part for Tottenham this season.

What is Ndombele's situation?

The Frenchman arrived for a club-record fee from Lyon two years ago but has endured a difficult time in north London and was strongly linked with a move away this summer.

Following a difficult opening 12 months, Ndombele appeared to find some sort of form under Jose Mourinho, with his spectacular effort against Sheffield United in January proof of his quality.

However, the midfielder hardly featured under Ryan Mason and hasn't yet played a single second under Nuno Espirito Santo in any competition nor pre-season.

Ndombele, whose last minutes came against Aston Villa more than five months ago, looked certain to leave the club, with a return to Lyon mentioned, but his hefty £200,000-per-week wages saw him remain at Tottenham.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Spurs' failure to bring in a creative midfielder to their squad could open the door for Ndombele to be given a chance under Santo, but he'll have to change the Portuguese's mind, who's often mentioned his lack of fitness for his absence.

What has Jones said about Ndombele?

Jones has recognised Ndombele's struggles during his first two years in the Premier League but thinks he could become an option for Santo.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think his talent is obvious. There are ways that Tottenham could utilise him better than they have.

Harry Kane to Man City is OFF! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

"He could actually be really useful for them, triggering attacks this season, but I think there is probably an underlying problem there."

What does the future hold for Ndombele?

With Ndombele now at Tottenham until at least January, Santo must find a way to get him into the side.

Spurs have made an outstanding start to the season, recording 1-0 victories against Manchester City, Wolves and Watford to see them lead the Premier League in the early weeks.

1 of 12 Did Eric Dier score for Tottenham Hotspur on his Premier League debut for the club? Yes No

However, none of their midfield trio of Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg or Dele Alli offer the same passing range, skill, nor creativity as the Frenchman, who chipped in with 10 goal contributions in all competitions last season.

Santo has made just one change in his opening three matches, and that was to bring Harry Kane back into the frame, which means Ndombele will have his work cut out, but will be hoping to use both the Europa Conference League and Carabao Cup as his opportunity to impress the Tottenham manager.

News Now - Sport News