Man United latest news: Cristiano Ronaldo compared to Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski

Manchester United were right to prioritise sealing Cristiano Ronaldo's return over attempting to negotiate a deal for Robert Lewandowski, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Ronaldo and Lewandowski?

United pulled off one of the most eye-catching deals of the summer transfer window as they sealed the return of Ronaldo on deadline day.

Ronaldo, who scored 118 goals in 292 appearances during his first spell at Old Trafford, cost an initial fee of just £12.85million as he completed a switch from Italian giants Juventus.

The 36-year-old's transfer came after, according to Sky in Italy via Sky Sports, it initially looked as though he could be heading to United's cross-city rivals Manchester City before the window slammed shut.

Ronaldo's return came after Poland international frontman Lewandowski revealed he is seeking a new challenge away from Bayern Munich, amid interest from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, transfer expert Duncan Castles claimed Lewandowski was also on United's radar last month.

However, Lewandowski failed to secure a move away from the Bundesliga giants during the window.

What has Dean Jones said about the Ronaldo and Lewandowski situation?

While admiring Lewandowski's goalscoring exploits throughout his career, transfer guru Jones believes United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the right decision in opting to pursue Ronaldo instead.

He told GMS: "The whole feeling around Ronaldo is not just about his ability. It's the memories his return brings back and the way it brings everybody together. That togetherness is something you need and it also creates the feeling that something is always possible.

"As great as he is at scoring goals, Manchester United fans don't have the same belief in Lewandowski as they do in Ronaldo. I think what Ronaldo is going to provide for Manchester United is special, winning moments.

"That's what they have lacked up until now and Solskjaer hasn't got a trophy under his belt yet."

How have Ronaldo and Lewandowski performed this season?

Prior to his departure from Juventus, Ronaldo made a substitute appearance against Udinese last month.

He also broke the world record for goals scored in men's international football by taking his tally to 111 Portugal goals in the late World Cup qualifying win over the Republic of Ireland last week.

Lewandowski, 33, has made a sensational start to the campaign and already racked up seven goals in just four outings for Bayern Munich.

