Chelsea latest news: Journalist names two internationals with no future at Stamford Bridge

Transfer insider Dean Jones doesn't believe that either Ross Barkley or Ruben Loftus-Cheek have a long-term future at Chelsea.



What is the situation with Loftus-Cheek and Barkley?



More than 20 players were loaned out by Chelsea in the summer window, the only major surprise being that neither Barkley nor Loftus-Cheek were on that list.



Neither have been involved in the Premier League so far this season, and whilst the latter was an unused substitute at Liverpool before the international break, Chelsea's abundance of midfield talent make their chances of playing regularly extremely unlikely.

Barkley hasn't played competitively for the Blues for more than 12 months, whilst Loftus-Cheek's last senior outing for the Londoners came on the opening day of the 2020-2021 season under Frank Lampard.



What has Jones said about Loftus-Cheek and Barkley?

Jones isn't overly optimistic about either's chances of breaking in under Thomas Tuchel but reckons that Loftus-Cheek has more of a case.



He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think there's a small possibility for Loftus-Cheek this season that he might get a look in again, Ross Barkley less so. Very strange he hasn't found a way out at this point, but I don't think either of them have a long-term future at Chelsea."



What does the future hold for Loftus-Cheek and Barkley?

