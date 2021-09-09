Leeds latest news: Marcelo Bielsa urged to drop Rodrigo vs Liverpool

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds presenter Joe Wainman wants to see Tyler Roberts replace Rodrigo in the starting line-up against Liverpool this weekend.

What is Roberts and Rodrigo's situation?

The Welshman was a regular for Leeds last season, appearing in 27 of their Premier League games, making 14 starts.

However, Roberts has been overlooked by Marcelo Bielsa so far this term, playing just 63 minutes in the league, with his only start coming in the Carabao Cup win over Crewe last month.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo, who's been starting ahead of him, hasn't exactly shone in his two league starts himself, and is probably only keeping his place because of his red-hot end to last season when he scored four times in his final four outings.

What has Wainman said about the pair and who he believes should start against Liverpool?

Roberts has hardly been used by Bielsa this season, and is yet to start in the Premier League, but Wainman wants to see him handed his first of the campaign against Jurgen Klopp's side on Sunday.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Bielsa has persisted with Rodrigo, rightly or wrongly. Me personally, I would like to see Tyler [Roberts] in that position.

"And that's big for me to say that against Liverpool, but I'd rather see Tyler over Rodrigo."

Is Roberts the right man for the job?

Following Leeds' winless start to the Premier League season, with just two draws from their opening three matches, the talk of changes is only normal.

Even after defeats, Bielsa doesn't usually make rash decisions, but with the Argentine still searching for a winning formula, this wouldn't come as a great surprise.

However, with Raphinha likely to be unavailable due to spending time in a red listed country, making two changes to his front-four against one of the best sides in the league would appear a huge risk.

Roberts himself has been in action for Wales over the international break but has scored just once in 30 appearances in the Premier League since Leeds' promotion back to the top-flight, which would suggest that persisting with Rodrigo for one more week could perhaps be a better decision.

But, almost half of Roberts' league starts came against traditional top-six teams last season, including both games against Manchester City, which shows he's clearly trusted by Bielsa and is no stranger to the big occasion.

