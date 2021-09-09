Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Robert Lewandowski showed his class to help Poland earn a 1-1 draw versus England on Wednesday night.

In second half stoppage-time, the Bayern Munich striker proved he's more than just a goalscorer by producing a brilliant assist for Damian Szymański with his weaker left foot.

Lewandowski's cross was inch-perfect and it meant his Polish colleague was easily able to head the ball past Jordan Pickford from close-range and cancel out Harry Kane's opener.

Throughout the game, England struggled to deal with Lewandowski and the Poland captain's latest performance was yet more proof that he's one of the greatest strikers in history.

At one point in the second half, the man with 69 international goals in just 123 games also reminded the world that he's as skilful as he is clinical.

A long-range pass was played into Lewandowski's direction from inside Poland's half and it was asking a lot from the forward to control it.

But despite the fact both John Stones and Kyle Walker were closing in on him, Lewandowski managed to pluck the ball out of the air and bring it under his control.

As mid-air first touches go, it's right up there with the best...

Video: Lewandowski's defies the laws of gravity

That is majestic from an outrageously talented footballer.

Had he been able to find the back of the net after leaping into the air and bringing the ball under his spell, we'd be talking about one of the best goals in 2021 so far.

Sadly, Lewandowski's curling shot from just outside the penalty area sailed over Pickford's bar instead of rippling the back of the net.

Given the form he's been in so far in 2021/22, it was a slight surprise that the striker was unable to at least test England's goalkeeper.

In his seven appearances for club and country this season, Lewandowski has netted 10 goals and he really does seem to be getting better with age.

The cliche 'like a fine wine' is thrown around a lot in football, but it's certainly applicable when it comes to Poland's greatest ever player.

