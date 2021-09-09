Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo mania has hit Manchester after the Portuguese superstar returned to United last month.

The 36-year-old, who is one of the sport’s most legendary figures, signed a two-year contract with the Red Devils at the end of the summer transfer window after leaving Juventus.

Many United fans had been waiting 12 long years to see Ronaldo back in the famous red shirt. They always believed their hero would come back ‘home’ before retirement.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to make his second debut for the Premier League giants against Newcastle United on September 11.

Needless to say, the game is a sell-out, while hotel prices around Manchester have soared as fans prepare to travel from far and wide to watch the football icon’s homecoming.

Ronaldo super-fan goes viral on social media

One Ronaldo super-fan even turned up early to United’s training ground on Wednesday morning in the hope of getting a selfie with his hero.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ali Masood said: “I’m gonna see Ronaldo. I want to take a selfie with him. He’s an amazing guy. I think he’s going to make it in the Premier League this year.

“I’m going to get my photograph today, definitely!”

He added: “I came all the way from Blackburn. I’ve been here since six in the morning. I got a taxi.”

Watch Ali’s interview here…

The guy was literally wearing a t-shirt with Ronaldo’s mum and son on it. That’s what you call a hardcore fan.

However, there were heartbreaking scenes later in the morning when Ronaldo, who was obviously focused on getting himself to training, zoomed straight past in his £170,000 Lamborghini.

Poor Ali was filmed chasing Ronaldo’s car with his arms outstretched and the footage went viral on social media…

You’ve got to feel for the bloke!

Ronaldo is used to fans waiting outside training grounds for autographs and selfies, but he’d never be able to do anything if he stopped. He’d be there all day.

Still, we wholeheartedly hope that Ali finally gets his selfie with his idol over the course of this season.

