Dejan Lovren was routinely criticised during his spell at Liverpool.

While there's no denying that the Croatian didn't help himself at times with disastrous individual errors, it would be shallow to distill his six years at Anfield to simply those wobbly moments.

Besides, it's easy to forget that the Zenit St. Petersburg defender made no less than 185 appearances in the famous red jersey and helped them to win two major honours.

Lovren's Liverpool career

Lovren's game time might have dwindled by the time that the Reds won the Champions League and Premier League titles, but it was clear that his influence in the dressing room remained strong.

And when he wasn't channeling the phrase 'friendship goals' with Mohamed Salah, the 32-year-old was - in his defence - alloying his outings with far more sound performances than costly errors.

After all, there's good reason to think that Liverpool shouldn't have parted ways with Lovren last season when you consider the injury crisis in defence that duly unfolded on Merseyside.

A big dressing room presence

However, hindsight is a beautiful thing and Lovren did indeed wave goodbye to English football, which has allowed Kopites to look back on his time at the club with a little more clarity.

And while, yes, we're sure that plenty of Liverpool fans will watch back his 2017 performance at Tottenham in despair, lest we forget that he also left plenty of moments to give fans a smile.

Which, funnily enough, brings us to our personal favourite and it comes in the form of a lesser-known clip that was shared on Liverpool's official social media accounts in March 2019.

Lovren suffers triple nutmeg

During Liverpool's warm-up for their 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League, Lovren amusingly went viral when he was subjected to no less than three nutmegs in the space of just 16 seconds.

Yes, that's right, Lovren endured a torrid time in the centre of a Liverpool drill with his teammates becoming increasingly amused with each and every pass that slipped between his legs.

And by the time that the third nutmeg left Lovren baffled, the Liverpool squad couldn't contain their amusement with Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri falling to the floor in laughter - check it out:

We've all been there, Dejan, we've all been there.

Liverpool's team bond

There's nothing more humiliating than getting nutmegged in front of your teammates, so we have no idea what must have been running through Lovren's mind when it happened three times.

But the jovial scenes at the end just go to show how brilliant the dressing room atmosphere was amongst a Liverpool team that were on the verge of achieve something special under Jurgen Klopp.

Laughing about three nutmegs in 16 seconds doesn't exactly win you titles, we're not saying that, but that sort of friendship and camaraderie is common amongst any great team worth their salt.

