Graeme Souness is one of football’s most controversial pundits.

The 68-year-old, who enjoyed a stellar playing career with the likes of Liverpool and Rangers, is never afraid to voice his honest opinions.

The fiery Scot upsets some people in the process but is always engaging to listen to and clearly knows more about football than most of us ever will.

However, there was one moment during Souness’s punditry career when he was left looking rather red-faced - by none other than David Luiz.

The Brazilian defender experienced more than his fair share of criticism during his spells in England, both with Chelsea and Arsenal.

There was widespread confusion when Chelsea re-signed Luiz from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, but the South American silenced all of his doubters with string of brilliant performances during the 2016-17 campaign as the Blues won the Premier League title under Antonio Conte.

When David Luiz put Graeme Souness in his place

Luiz, who deservedly earned a place in the PFA’s Premier League Team of the Year, was interviewed on the Stamford Bridge pitch after Chelsea ended their season with a 5-1 victory over Sunderland.

And he left Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher (as well as Sky Sports viewers) in stitches by totally dismissing a comment that Souness made about him.

“You have had an outstanding season,” Souness said. “First time around, we remember you for making some mistakes. This time around, I can’t think of any mistakes you’ve made and I think that’s because you’re in the middle, would you agree?”

Luiz paused for a second before bluntly responding: “I don’t agree.”

Souness, sounding a little surprised, added: “Look. Because, if you make a mistake there, it leads to a shot at goal.”

“Yeah,” Luiz replied. “My position there is to cover everybody and to be the guy to help who makes a mistake.

“But… I think we can [portray] things in a positive way and a negative way.

“In the past I had many amazing games and many times [pundits analyse] one little mistake. But this happens when you don’t win the title. When you win the title, everything is good. This is football.”

You can watch the clip here (1.24 on the video)…

Here’s how fans reacted at the time…

What Manchester United fans would give to see Paul Pogba put Souness in his place like this at the end of the season.

