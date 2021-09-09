Adam Cole: Former WWE Superstar makes AEW in-ring debut next week

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole shocked the pro wrestling world when he debuted for AEW at the All Out PPV event this past weekend.

Cole joined The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, The Good Brothers and Don Callis in the ring and confirmed that he had re-joined The Elite.

The former Undisputed Era's former leader left WWE just a few weeks ago, and due to a clause added to a contract extension, he did not have a non-compete clause, meaning he could go anywhere at any time.

AEW confirmed on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite that Cole will be in action next week on the TNT Network show.

Cole will be facing Frankie Kazarian on the Wednesday, 15th September episode of the programme, marking the first time he has competed outside of WWE for a number of years.

Kazarian is known as the 'Elite Hunter,' and has been hounding the group ever since The Young Bucks defeated Kazarian and Christopher Daniels, meaning that the two men could no longer compete as a tag team.

Three matches have now been confirmed for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite, and they are as follows:

Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Darby Allin (w/ Sting)

Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian

Jade Cargill vs. Leyla Hirsch

The former WWE NXT Champion will likely be part of the upcoming program between Daniel Bryan, Jurassic Express, Christian Cage and The Elite, with the potential for some big-time matchups taking place over the next few months.

Check out the first of our new GMS Turnbuckle Talk podcast series below, featuring our own Louis Dangoor and talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy. The hosts talk CM Punk's AEW debut, Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch's WWE returns, SummerSlam and much more.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News