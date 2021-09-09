The Rock praises Kevin Owens and Adam Cole

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson recently took to social media with words of praise for both Kevin Owens and new AEW signee Adam Cole.

The Rock responded to Owens who himself had responded to a fan's comments, and Rocky would call both Owens and Cole two of the best in the pro wrestling industry.

Rock often comments on stars that are outside of the WWE bubble, but it is interesting that he praised Owens amidst reports of the WWE Superstar reportedly leaving in January 2022.

As mentioned, Owens replied to a fan who shared a story about her father, who was recently admitted to the ICU.

"Tell your dad that I hope he gets back on his feet quickly and that deep down, he knows he loves me and I truly appreciate him being my biggest fan and humming my theme song," Owens wrote.

The Rock would then reply to the thread, giving praise to both Owens and the new AEW signing Adam Cole.

"We’ve all beat Cena so let’s celebrate lol. Wishing your dad strength during this time and Kevin O & Adam Cole are two of the best so your pops knows his stuff!"

Dwayne Johnson is currently being rumoured for a return to WWE as part of the Survivor Series 2021 event in November, as it marks the 25th Anniversary of his WWE debut.

The Rock is not expected to be wrestling on that show, however, with the former WWE Champion being rumoured for a return to the ring as far out as WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

Check out the first of our new GMS Turnbuckle Talk podcast series below, featuring our own Louis Dangoor and talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy. The hosts talk CM Punk's AEW debut, Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch's WWE returns, SummerSlam and much more.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News