Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Patch Notes Revealed

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded has just gone live on Thursday 9th September and we have all the patch notes following them being revealed by the developers.

Patch notes are massively important when a big update like Season 5 reloaded comes out. This is due to the fact that they reveal all the content coming to the game and also tell us what bugs they have fixed.

We will see a reloaded update come to Warzone and Black Ops Cold War and this means the Call of Duty community will have an abundance of content to get their hands on.

No doubt many will be jumping onto the game to download the updates in order to get back into Verdansk as soon as possible.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Patch Notes

All the latest patch notes have been revealed by Raven Software and there is a lot to reveal about the Season 5 reloaded update.

The patch notes also reveal that all the content will not be coming out at once, but over the course of the next couple of weeks. Here are the notes in full:

Week of September 9th

Verdansk

Battle Royale: Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Clash

Rebirth Island

Resurgence: Trios, Quads

Week of September 16th

Verdansk

Battle Royale: Solos, Trios, Quads

Iron Trials ’84: Duos

Blood Money: Quads

Clash

Rebirth Island

Resurgence: Quads

Week of September 23rd

Verdansk

Battle Royale: Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Iron Trials ’84: Duos

Rebirth Island

Resurgence: Quads

Week of September 30th

Verdansk

Battle Royale: Duos, Trios, Quads

Buy Backs: Solos

Plunder: Trios

Rebirth Island

Resurgence: Extreme

Limited-Time Event Begins September 21st 2021

‘The Numbers’

You can investigate the Mobile Broadcast Stations scattered across Verdansk and if you do so you will receive:

$5,000 Cash bonus in the current match

Exclusive reward including a Sticker, Calling Card, or Charm, in addition to some XP

Complete all of the Challenges in the Numbers Event in either Warzone or Cold War to unlock the Sai melee weapon.

New Game Modes

Clash

50 v 50 Team Deathmatch

Iron Trials ‘84

Warzone but with some big changes:

Altered Health and Regeneration

Removal of Loadout Drops

New Gulag Rules

Adjusted Environmental Hazards

Classified Weapons

Field Upgrades Dead Silence and Stopping Power have been removed

Keep an eye on Mobile Broadcast Stations and Red Doors, as Call of Duty are teasing some big changes

Changes to Spawn Loot

New Gulag loadouts

New pre-match loadouts

New ground and Supply Box loot

Bug Fixes

Fixed a visual issue causing Player models to appear to have two left hands after free falling with any akimbo Weapon equipped.

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed collision issues with various elements across both Verdansk and Rebirth Island that allowed Loadout Drops to fall through them.

Fixed an issue causing Players to not receive the squad wipe notification when finishing the last member of an enemy squad.

Fixed an issue causing Players to remain stuck in the blank tablet screen while using the RC-XD Killstreak.

Fixed an issue causing the audio for certain Finishing Moves to not play properly.

Fixed an issue causing Thermite damage to persist upon redeployment after exiting the Gulag.

Fixed an issue where a Bounty Contract would display placeholder text.

Fixed an issue where a Squad Wipe wouldn’t count if the last enemy was holding a Self-Revive.

Fixed an issue where Players could regenerate Armor Plates while using the Tempered perk.

Fixed an issue where Revive and Self-Revive times were incorrect in Private Matches.

Fixed an issue where some Calling Cards were displaying placeholder text.

Fixed an issue where trying to customize Reticles would send Players back to the Main Menu.

Fixed incorrect Blueprint labeling of various Attachments in the Gunsmith Customs.

Fixed the Reticle alignment for the Swiss K31 (BOCW) “Roman Standard” Blueprint.

Fixed the visual scaling of the Swiss K31 (BOCW) Diamond Camo.

Fixed various issues causing the inspect animation on some Blueprints to not work properly.

Weapon Updates

Assault Rifles

C58

Recoil adjusted

EM2

Base Optic eye position retracted

Assault Rifle Bravo

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

Groza

Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 15%

Krig 6

Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 29

Mid Damage now 25

Minimum Damage decreased from 25 to 23

Weapon Kick adjusted

Light Machine Guns

Light Machine Gun Alpha

Recoil increased slightly

Tactical Rifles

Tactical Rifle Charlie

Recoil decreased

DMR 14

Recoil adjusted

M16

Weapon Kick decreased

Type 63

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 2.1 to 1.58

Neck Multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.58

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1

Lower Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

Weapon Kick decreased

Submachine Guns

Submachine Gun Charlie with 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags

Maximum Damage decreased from 34 to 31

OTs 9

Maximum Damage Range decreased by 6.2%

PPSh-41

Weapon Kick adjusted

ADS Sway adjusted

Sniper Rifles

Swiss K31

Recoil adjusted

ZRG 20mm

Recoil adjusted

Barrels

Assault Rifles

Ranger/Liberator/GRU Composite

Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8%

Reinforced Heavy/VDV Reinforced/Contour

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 5% to 4%

Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 5% to 4%

Takedown/Contour M2

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8%

Task Force/Spetsnaz RPK/CMV Mil-Spec

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8%

Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8%

Light Machine Guns

Match Grade

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 5% to 4%

Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 5% to 4%

Task Force

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8%

Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8%

Tactical Rifles

DMR 14

16.3” Titanium

Damage Range decrease reduced from 25% to 20%

Rate of Fire increase reduced from 16.7% to 15%

Assault Rifles

Groza

Serpent Grip

ADS Speed increase reduced from 9% to 7%

New Operator

Hudson: NATO (In-Season)

Warzone Update Sizes

PlayStation 5 and Playstation 4:

5 GB

Xbox One Series X / S and Xbox One:

5.9 GB

PC:

6.4 GB (Warzone Only)

7.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare®)

PC users will also need 12 GB of additional space on their hard drive for the patch copying process; this is only temporary space that is reclaimed upon completion of the patch installation and is not an additional download.

