Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Patch Notes Revealed
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded has just gone live on Thursday 9th September and we have all the patch notes following them being revealed by the developers.
Patch notes are massively important when a big update like Season 5 reloaded comes out. This is due to the fact that they reveal all the content coming to the game and also tell us what bugs they have fixed.
We will see a reloaded update come to Warzone and Black Ops Cold War and this means the Call of Duty community will have an abundance of content to get their hands on.
No doubt many will be jumping onto the game to download the updates in order to get back into Verdansk as soon as possible.
Read More: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Release Date, Operators, Weapons, New Game Modes, and All You Need To Know
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Patch Notes
All the latest patch notes have been revealed by Raven Software and there is a lot to reveal about the Season 5 reloaded update.
The patch notes also reveal that all the content will not be coming out at once, but over the course of the next couple of weeks. Here are the notes in full:
Week of September 9th
Verdansk
- Battle Royale: Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads
- Clash
Rebirth Island
- Resurgence: Trios, Quads
Week of September 16th
Verdansk
- Battle Royale: Solos, Trios, Quads
- Iron Trials ’84: Duos
- Blood Money: Quads
- Clash
Rebirth Island
- Resurgence: Quads
Week of September 23rd
Verdansk
- Battle Royale: Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads
- Iron Trials ’84: Duos
Rebirth Island
- Resurgence: Quads
Week of September 30th
Verdansk
- Battle Royale: Duos, Trios, Quads
- Buy Backs: Solos
- Plunder: Trios
Rebirth Island
- Resurgence: Extreme
Limited-Time Event Begins September 21st 2021
‘The Numbers’
You can investigate the Mobile Broadcast Stations scattered across Verdansk and if you do so you will receive:
- $5,000 Cash bonus in the current match
- Exclusive reward including a Sticker, Calling Card, or Charm, in addition to some XP
Complete all of the Challenges in the Numbers Event in either Warzone or Cold War to unlock the Sai melee weapon.
New Game Modes
Clash
- 50 v 50 Team Deathmatch
Iron Trials ‘84
Warzone but with some big changes:
- Altered Health and Regeneration
- Removal of Loadout Drops
- New Gulag Rules
- Adjusted Environmental Hazards
- Classified Weapons
- Field Upgrades Dead Silence and Stopping Power have been removed
Keep an eye on Mobile Broadcast Stations and Red Doors, as Call of Duty are teasing some big changes
Changes to Spawn Loot
- New Gulag loadouts
- New pre-match loadouts
- New ground and Supply Box loot
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a visual issue causing Player models to appear to have two left hands after free falling with any akimbo Weapon equipped.
- Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across both Verdansk and Rebirth Island that allowed Loadout Drops to fall through them.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to not receive the squad wipe notification when finishing the last member of an enemy squad.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to remain stuck in the blank tablet screen while using the RC-XD Killstreak.
- Fixed an issue causing the audio for certain Finishing Moves to not play properly.
- Fixed an issue causing Thermite damage to persist upon redeployment after exiting the Gulag.
- Fixed an issue where a Bounty Contract would display placeholder text.
- Fixed an issue where a Squad Wipe wouldn’t count if the last enemy was holding a Self-Revive.
- Fixed an issue where Players could regenerate Armor Plates while using the Tempered perk.
- Fixed an issue where Revive and Self-Revive times were incorrect in Private Matches.
- Fixed an issue where some Calling Cards were displaying placeholder text.
- Fixed an issue where trying to customize Reticles would send Players back to the Main Menu.
- Fixed incorrect Blueprint labeling of various Attachments in the Gunsmith Customs.
- Fixed the Reticle alignment for the Swiss K31 (BOCW) “Roman Standard” Blueprint.
- Fixed the visual scaling of the Swiss K31 (BOCW) Diamond Camo.
- Fixed various issues causing the inspect animation on some Blueprints to not work properly.
Weapon Updates
Assault Rifles
C58
- Recoil adjusted
EM2
- Base Optic eye position retracted
Assault Rifle Bravo
- Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1
Groza
- Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 15%
Krig 6
- Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 29
- Mid Damage now 25
- Minimum Damage decreased from 25 to 23
- Weapon Kick adjusted
Light Machine Guns
Light Machine Gun Alpha
- Recoil increased slightly
Tactical Rifles
Tactical Rifle Charlie
- Recoil decreased
DMR 14
- Recoil adjusted
M16
- Weapon Kick decreased
Type 63
- Headshot Multiplier decreased from 2.1 to 1.58
- Neck Multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.58
- Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1
- Lower Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1
- Weapon Kick decreased
Submachine Guns
- Submachine Gun Charlie with 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags
- Maximum Damage decreased from 34 to 31
OTs 9
- Maximum Damage Range decreased by 6.2%
PPSh-41
- Weapon Kick adjusted
- ADS Sway adjusted
Sniper Rifles
Swiss K31
- Recoil adjusted
ZRG 20mm
- Recoil adjusted
Barrels
Assault Rifles
- Ranger/Liberator/GRU Composite
- Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8%
- Reinforced Heavy/VDV Reinforced/Contour
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 5% to 4%
- Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 5% to 4%
- Takedown/Contour M2
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8%
- Task Force/Spetsnaz RPK/CMV Mil-Spec
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8%
- Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8%
Light Machine Guns
Match Grade
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 5% to 4%
- Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 5% to 4%
Task Force
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8%
- Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8%
Tactical Rifles
DMR 14
- 16.3” Titanium
- Damage Range decrease reduced from 25% to 20%
- Rate of Fire increase reduced from 16.7% to 15%
Assault Rifles
Groza
Serpent Grip
- ADS Speed increase reduced from 9% to 7%
New Operator
- Hudson: NATO (In-Season)
Warzone Update Sizes
PlayStation 5 and Playstation 4:
- 5 GB
Xbox One Series X / S and Xbox One:
- 5.9 GB
PC:
- 6.4 GB (Warzone Only)
- 7.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare®)
- PC users will also need 12 GB of additional space on their hard drive for the patch copying process; this is only temporary space that is reclaimed upon completion of the patch installation and is not an additional download.
Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5
You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSportNews Now - Sport News