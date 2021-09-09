Damian Priest lays out an open challenge for Jeff Hardy

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Raw Superstar Damian Priest recently gave an open invitation for WWE legend Jeff Hardy to face him in the squared circle.

Priest won the United States Championship at the SummerSlam event back in August, defeating Sheamus on the PPV.

The former NXT North American Champion is looking to cement his legacy further on WWE's main roster, and Hardy is definitely someone on his radar.

Speaking the Metro, Priest confirmed that he has a list of people that he wants to face on the WWE main roster, including the former WWE Champion.

"As far as other people, man, Jeff Hardy can call me any day he wants to get in the ring. I’ll be game for that, it’s Jeff Hardy. There’s a lot of legends that are still here and can still go, and I’m game for it. And that’s just talking RAW, we’re not even talking about the SmackDown roster. As far as RAW goes, there’s a slew of guys, but of course I want the top guys."

It is not confirmed if Hardy will be the next program for Priest in WWE, but it would be a good way for the new United States Champion to build his name with a strong feud against a sure-fire Hall of Famer.

Priest is still involved in a feud with former Champion Sheamus, who gets his rematch for the WWE US title at Extreme Rules 2021 later this month on Peacock, WWE Network and PPV.

