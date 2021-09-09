Halo Infinite: Gameplay changes set to be made following beta criticism

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Halo Infinite have been forced to make changes due to feedback received from players during their recent beta test.

While the overall reception for 343 Industries' latest addition to the hugely successful franchise was a warm one, there were certain details that segments of the gaming community did not approve of.

If you were lucky enough to get your hands on Halo Infinite early, you would know that significant changes have been made to the player radar.

In Halo 5, the "Threat Tracker" as it was known displays a radar that only shows enemy players that are either sprinting or shooting and Halo Infinite looks to have implemented something remarkably similar to this.

Because of this, 343 were forced to at after gamers said they preferred the classic radar that showed all types of enemy movement.

Halo Infinite Gameplay Addressed

While the radar may only be a minor detail in the game compared to other elements, 343 were forced to speak out on the situation and admitted they had made changes to it.

Speaking on the game's official website, they said: "The Combat Sensor, or radar, that sits in the bottom left of your HUD followed a different set of rules than previous Halo titles.

"It only displayed enemies when they were sprinting or shooting, which was more in line with Halo 5's "Threat Tracker." We knew that this implementation was going to feel different, maybe even a little contentious, and that's why we wanted to get feedback on it as soon as possible in the Tech Preview.

"While some appreciated the new approach, we found that most players missed the old properties in these social matches. We've updated the Combat Sensor to feel more like the "Motion Tracker" of old, which shows all movement besides crouch-walking."

As you can see, 343 have not made any promises that this will be changed in time for the day one patch, but they acknowledged that they are listening to the community. Time will tell whether we get to see the radar of old.

Halo Infinite will be released on 8th December 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

