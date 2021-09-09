Black Ops Cold War Season 6: New Zombies Map Confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 6 is approaching on Thursday 7th October 2021 and the gaming community will be excited to hear that a new Zombies map has been confirmed for the new season.

A new season is loved by Call of Duty fans as it brings a lot of new content across the whole of multiplayer for gamers to enjoy.

This typically includes new maps, weapons, operators and game modes and the best thing about it is the fact that most of it is free.

This month until release will no doubt build up the new season and see excitement build thoroughly.

New Zombies Map Confirmed For Black Ops Cold War Season 6

The Zombies game mode has been a huge hit, not just in Black Ops Cold War, but for many years across many games in the franchise.

There have been many maps, and the latest one in Black Ops Cold War is called Outbreak. One thing players love about Zombies is the fact that it has Easter Eggs for players to complete.

This news, which was confirmed by Call of Duty, was surfacing on social media via TheMW2Ghost. The Twitter user posted an image showing COD teasing a new map.

They revealed that Season 6 will be the final season that Black Ops Cold War does and that they are currently developing a season finale zombies map for Season 6.

This is very exciting news, and even more so due to the fact that it is a finale. This means that it should have a dramatic ending.

For now we do not know any details about the new map, we even don’t know what it will be called; however, this information should be revealed over the next few weeks and when it is we will provide all the updates to this page.

This new map will no doubt have a huge boss that players have to try and defeat, as well as some great new weapons and various types of zombies.

