Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez v Caleb Plant: What date is the fight?

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will challenge the undefeated Caleb Plant in what will be the Mexicans fourth fight in just under 12 months and we have all the information that boxing fans need to know surrounding the date of the event.

Canelo returned to the Super-Middleweight division last December after stepping up to Light-Heavyweight, where he fought and beat Sergey Kovalev.

Since his return to the 168lb division, Canelo has won all three of his bouts against Callum Smith, Avni Yildrim and most recently Billy Joe Saunders.

Canelo is pound-for-pound the best fighter in the world and was due to fight Plant earlier this year, but negotiations collapsed at the 11th hour before they rekindled the conversation and lined-up the bout as both competitors' next fight.

The fight will crown the undisputed champion in the Super-Middleweight division and should be a good spectacle for boxing fans.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez v Caleb Plant Fight Date

The fight will take place on Saturday 6th November 2021 and will be staged at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canelo posted via his personal Twitter account that he will be taking on Plant on November 6th and that he is ‘going for the missing belt’, referring to Plant’s IBF World Super-Middleweight title.

Plant has a perfect record of 21 fights, 21 victories, with 12 of those victories coming via knockout and will be stepping in with his toughest opponent to date.

It will be the second bout of the year for Plant, after he defeated Caleb Truax in January at the Shrine Exposition Center, Los Angeles.

The undefeated American has been preparing for the fight against Alvarez by working with former undefeated Super-Middleweight and Light-Heavyweight champion, Andre Ward.

While Plant is undefeated, Canelo does have one defeat to his name in the professional ranks, to Floyd Mayweather Jr. The bout took place in 2013 at Super-Welterweight with Mayweather getting a unanimous decision points decision victory against the Mexican, but since then Canelo has put together a terrific unbeaten run, as he has won 14 of his last 15 fights, with a draw against Gennadiy Golovkin the only bout he hasn’t been declared the winner in.

The bout between Canelo and Plant should be a good spectacle as we look to find out who will leave with all the belts and be crowned king of the Super-Middleweight division.

