John Cena: WWE legend’s role at Super SmackDown reportedly changed

WWE Superstar and Hollywood star John Cena will be making his return to WWE programming this Friday as part of Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden.

The 16-time World Champion will be appearing on-screen for the company for the first time since WWE SummerSlam back in August.

It appears as though Cena's involvement has been changed from what was initially advertised, with the former WWE Champion taking part in a six-man tag team match this Friday.

PWInsider recently reported that local advertising for the show had Cena teaming with The Street Profits to take on Universal Champion Roman Reigns & WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Cena was originally listed as teaming with Rey & Dominik Mysterio on the night, so this has now seemingly changed.

"Local advertising tonight during Monday Night Raw lists John Cena as teaming with The Street Profits against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event of this Friday's WWE Super Smackdown taping at Madison Square Garden in NYC. Cena was initially advertised as teaming with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. MSG's official website has also be updated to reflect The Street Profits' appearance in the match."

It is likely that this will be a dark match that takes place after the actual show taping, as it has not been confirmed if Cena will be wrestling on the programme itself.

What has been confirmed is the major WrestleMania rematch between Edge and Seth Rollins, which looks set to main event this Friday from New York City.

