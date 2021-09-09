Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Plunder removed for Clash game mode

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded will see the game mode Plunder removed for an all-new 50v50 alternative.

As opposed to the traditional battle royale format that has grown significantly in the gaming industry over the past 12 months, this alternate way of playing Warzone offered a different objective in what was a small team game.

The first duo, trio or quad to obtain $1 million would be declared the winner, which cash being obtained from enemy players, loot boxes and loadout drops across Verdansk.

But with the release of Season 5 Reloaded, this game mode has been taken out and replaced with a straight-up 50v50 game mode that is similar to the seismic matches we have seen on Battlefield over the years and indeed Call of Duty's very own ground war.

That being said, not everyone agreed with the move and plenty of fans rushed to social media to voice their opinion on the matter.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Plunder Removed

Modern Warzone shared the news that Plunder would be removed from the game and did not suggest if it would be added back in the near future.

That being said, the reaction from gamers could not have been more divided - even if they tried to make it one-sided.

Scroll down to see some of the best comments that we came across, including one fan who described Plunder as "hot garbage."

