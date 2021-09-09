WWE NXT: Beth Phoenix talks how the brand is levelling up next week

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE's NXT developmental brand will be undergoing a massive revamp as of next week on the USA Network.

Several teasers, including the new logo, theme and concept images for the upcoming changes have already had fans and performers in WWE talking, including NXT commentator Beth Phoenix.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently discussed how the rebrand for the show is a 'levelling up' for the Tuesday night programme.

Speaking on this week's episode of WWE The Bump, the former Divas Champion would reveal how excited she is for the changes coming to the show.

“Oh, I’m so excited! I mean, new beginnings. The thing is, I feel like everybody is a little bit tentative about change. Like, what’s going to happen? Is this not going to be the NXT we know and love? But that’s not the case at all."

Phoenix would also talk about how the brand itself is now levelling up.

"We’re leveling up as a brand. We’re going to see new faces, new talent, new excitement, new opportunities. Opportunities can beget new, incredible experiences and new matches, new lineups. I feel like our audience is going to be very, very pleased with the direction that NXT is headed."

credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription

NXT General manager William Regal announced on this week's episode of the show that a Fatal 4-Way to crown the No. 1 contender to the NXT Championship between Kyle O'Reilly, LA Knight, Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne will be taking place on the very first episode of the rebrand.

