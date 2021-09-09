Chelsea will try to sign Jules Kounde in Janaury

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea were left ‘frustrated’ by Sevilla’s negotiating tactics during their summer-long pursuit of Jules Kounde, but will return with a fresh bid in January for their number 1 defensive target.

Thomas Tuchel was able to improve his forward line during the window with the addition of Romelu Lukaku, while Chelsea’s midfield options were enhanced following the arrival of midfielder Saul Niguez on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish club moved the goalposts once Chelsea had agreed to let Kurt Zouma join West Ham for £25m and were insistent on the Champions League holders paying Kounde’s €80m release clause in full. A verbal agreement had been in place for the deal (circa £42m), Chelsea are currently reliant on Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and the emerging Trevor Chalobah to occupy the central defensive slots, felt it not in their interest to be held over a barrel.

Kounde, remains keen on a move to Stamford Bridge where he feels he would quickly be able to establish himself as a key part of Tuchel’s first-team plans. Personal terms have been agreed and Kounde will continue to push from his side to make this transfer possible.

Chelsea, meanwhile, resume their Premier League campaign against Aston Villa this weekend having collected seven points from their opening three games, including a creditable 1-1 draw at Anfield during which they spent the second half playing with 10 men.

