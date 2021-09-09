Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters: What is the release date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is due to be set 25 years after the first game and the excitement across the gaming community is ramping up.

It has been a while since the first edition of Chaos Gate was launched. You would have to go back to 1998 to play this version which was a huge success.

Players will be able to take control of the leader of the Grey Knights, which is allegedly one of the most secret chapters of Space Marines from its universe.

Plenty of content has been released ahead of its hugely anticipated launch - including various trailers and screenshots with gameplay footage expected to be revealed at some point during September 2021.

As a result, players will be eager to know when they can get their hands on this modern-day expansion of Chaos Gate.

Read more: Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay And More

Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters Release Date

Admittedly, we are still quite a way away until Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is launched. While the release date has not officially been confirmed at this time, the suggested window is 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily affected the gaming industry as a whole, with many big-name titles being pushed back due to budgeting issues or other technical reasons with employees being forced to work from home to meet with the respective government regulations.

That being said, there are no guarantee that Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters will have been one of those games hit by this

Fear not, however, we will update this article as soon as more information is unveiled over the coming weeks and months - so stay tuned!

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

What are your thoughts on Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters? Are you excited to get your hands on this modern way version of Chaos Gate? Or should the developers leave this game in the pages of history? Get in touch and let us know!

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News