Canelo Alvarez v Caleb Plant: How to buy tickets

With the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Caleb Plant fight announced, boxing fans will want to know where they can purchase fight night tickets from.

As pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, Canelo fight nights are always going to draw a crowd and this fight should be no different.

Both Canelo and Plant hold versions of the world super-middleweight titles and will collide inside the squared circle next month, with the victor walking away with all the belts and will be known as the king of the 168lb boxing division.

With fight night not too far away, boxing fans don’t have long to wait until the two fighters meet in the centre of the ring, in a bout that is scheduled for 12 rounds.

How to buy tickets

Boxing fans can purchase fight night tickets directly from the MGM Grand Garden Arena website. The seats in the stands are on sale already but the floor arrangement for the event is not known at this time.

The bout will take place at the Grand Garden Arena at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada which has staged plentiful events including world championship boxing, over the 22 years that it has existed.

Canelo will be entering the ring for the fourth time in just under twelve months, after bouts against Callum Smith, Avni Yildrim and Billy Joe Saunders, all of which ended in victory for the Mexican.

Plant’s only other bout this year was against Caleb Truax, with the American winning via unanimous decision after going the distance with his fellow countryman.

Plant is undefeated heading into the bout as he boasts a record of 21-0, with 12 of those victories coming via knockout. Canelo has a resume full of big names but does have a defeat and two draws on his record, as the Mexican came up short against Floyd Mayweather Jr back in 2013 and had to settle for draws against Jorge Juarez early on in his career and more recently against Gennadiy Golovkin.

The bout on November 6th should be a great fight, as it is putting two champions against one another, with the winner knowing that they walk away as the number one Super-Middleweight on the planet.

