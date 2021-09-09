NBA 2K22: Fans Given a behind-the-scenes look at MyCareer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Excitement is building across the gaming community for the release of NBA 2K22 and the developers have given fans a behind the scenes look at popular game mode MyCareer.

The basketball franchise has had a huge influence in the gaming world, and has truly evolved over the years to give players a great experience.

A lot of this has been due to the sheer rise in technology over recent years, and this has allowed developers to make the most realistic basketball game possible.

Due to its popularity, there is a lot of pressure for NBA 2K22 to be the best one yet, and we hope it meets expectations when it is released on Friday 10th September 2021.

Fans given a behind-the-scenes look at MyCareer in NBA 2K22

The social media accounts of NBA 2K have been very active over the last few days, as they have been showing gamers how they make the game.

The latest footage comes from their TikTok account and shows how they are making MyCareer.

MyCareer sees gamers play as one character who they can create, customise and follow a story which leads to the player having a very successful career.

The footage shows a scene from the story which has a presenter interviewing two people. In the clip that is nearly one minute long, you can hear the story play out.

These clips are very interesting for the NBA community to see and shows how much work the developers are putting into the latest game in the franchise to make it as good as possible.

Hopefully, due to the amount of work that we can see NBA are putting into the game, NBA 2K22 will be a great sports game and compete with a lot of current popular games.

No doubt we will see more videos and sneak peaks revealed over the next few weeks as the developers try to build up excitement for the game.

