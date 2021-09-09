Emma Raducanu: US Open star "extremely grateful" for Marcus Rashford support

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rising tennis star Emma Raducanu is capturing the hearts of the world with her endearing persona and show-stopping performances on the court.

The 18-year-old is rapidly climbing the world rankings and into the spotlight on the world's biggest stages.

Her latest achievement was a history-making performance at the US Open – a straight set win over Belinda Bencic to become the first qualifier ever to reach the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.

Raducanu's stunning form at the US Open comes off the back of disappointment on home soil. Just two months ago, she was forced to retire from Wimbledon due to breathing issues and came under some criticism for withdrawing from the Round of 16.

John McEnroe questioned the teenager's ability to handle the pressure of the tournament and a tweet from Piers Morgan came in tow of the seven-time Grand Slam winner's comments.

The controversial presenter said Raducanu was "not brave" and should "toughen up".

In retaliation to the two men's comments, a barrage of support flooded in for the teen, including a tweet from Marcus Rashford.

"It happened to me playing for the national team in U16s against Wales. I remember it to this day," the Manchester United and England star wrote. "No explanation for it and it never happened again. You should be very proud of yourself. The country is proud of you. Glad to read your feeling better. Onwards and upwards."

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Raducanu expressed her appreciation of Rashford's supportive message and admitted it was "very comforting" after her withdrawal from Wimbledon.

"I was feeling like I let people down, so for him to reassure me like that – I was extremely grateful," she said.

Raducanu put in an incredible performance against world number 11 Bencic in the US Open quarter-finals, beating the 2020 Olympic champion 6-3, 6-4. The young Brit is still yet to drop a single set at Flushing Meadows.

Raducanu will face 17th seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the semi-final on Friday.

