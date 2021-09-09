Rocket League Season 5: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The gaming community is wanting to know more about Season 5 of Rocket League and we have all the information you need to know about its release date.

Nobody could have expected the free-to-play car football game to be such a massive hit but it has maintained a lot of success for many years now.

With a lot of new cars to play with, as well as many customisable settings and new maps, Season 4 was a huge success.

Due to this the anticipation for season 5 is high, and we for one can’t wait to get our hands on the new season when it goes live.

When will Rocket League Season 5 be released?

Gamers will be sad to hear that the official date for the release of Season 5 has not been confirmed yet by developers Psyonix.

Rocket League Season 4 was released on Wednesday 11th August 2021. We normally see seasons released every three months. Therefore, we expect to see Season 5 go live around Thursday 11th November 2021.

When we see an official release date confirmed, we will update this page.

Not only will we see new maps, but there will be new tournaments as well and these tournaments will see players be able to unlock big rewards.

What is quite interesting to see is the fact that Rocket League have teamed up with the NFL to bring exclusive items during Season 4. Hopefully we see something similar with another big brand when Season 5 is released.

What is also good to know is the fact that players will be able to purchase a new rocket pass when Season 5 drops. This gives gamers 100 levels of unlockable content.

The developers normally love to reveal some new content ahead of its release, as well as release a big trailer, and we for one cannot wait for this footage to come out.

With a couple of months to go until release, we should expect to see some information revealed around what will be in the season very soon.

