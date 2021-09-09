eFootball PES 2022: Will a demo be available?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

While Konami have announced that eFootball will be replacing the hugely successful Pro Evolution Soccer series, updates have been strangely quiet.

The developers have decided to take a gamble and move away from the traditional side of gaming to head down the free-to-play route with cross-platform gameplay on offer to fans.

The Japanese giants have promised "cutting-edge graphics and incomparable immersion" onto next-gen platforms, with iOS and Android also being compatible.

While a gameplay trailer and official reveal were unveiled earlier this year - little is still known about the game's core controllable components regarding what sets them apart from the likes of FIFA.

That being said, players will be curious regarding whether a demo is being released so they can put exactly that to the test.

eFootball 2022 Demo

At this time, Konami have not announced plans for a demo of eFootball 2022 to be released. With the game's launch so close, it is unlikely that we will see one launched before the game's release date.

That being said, there is every chance that the Japanese developers could reverse this decision and give the gaming community an early sample of eFootball 2022.

Nevertheless, stick with us and we will update this article as soon as more information emerges on this topic - so get laced up and ready for action!

eFootball is scheduled for release on 30th September 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

So, gamers. What are your overall thoughts on eFootball 2022? How do you like the look of it? Do you think it will be a success? Should EA be worried? Or will FIFA 22 still triumph over their Japanese rivals despite their switch of business models in this sector? Get in touch and let us know what you think!

