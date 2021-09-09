Ryan Giggs, Luis Suarez, Didier Drogba, Sergio Aguero - Who has the best Premier League Legacy!

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We are hosting a LIVE debate to define which of Luis Suarez, Ryan Giggs, Didier Drogba & Sergio Aguero has the greatest legacy in the English game!

Join us at 9pm - https://youtu.be/1dRmJWZJK1I

Below we take a look at the achieves of the player;

Ryan Giggs:

Games - 932

Goals - 163

Assists - 250

Honours:

13 EPL Titles

4 FA Cups

3 League Cups

2 Champions Leagues

2 - PFA Young Player of the Year: 1991–92, 1992–93

6 - PFA Team of the Year: 1992–93, 1997–98, 2000–01, 2001–02, 2006–07, 2008–09

PFA Team of the Century: 1997–2007

1 - PFA Players' Player of the Year

UEFA Champions League 10 Seasons Dream Team (1992-2002)

Sergio Aguero:

Games - 390

Goals - 260

Assists - 73

Honours:

5 EPL Titles

1 FA Cups

6 League Cups

2 - PFA Team of the Year: 2017–18, 2018–19

1 - Golden boy

Luis Suarez:

Games - 133

Goals - 82

Assists - 47

Honours:

1 - League Cups

2 - PFA Team of the Year: 2017–18, 2018–19

1 - Golden boy

2- PFA Team of the Year: 2012–13, 2013–14

1 - PFA Players' Player of the Year: 2013–14

Didier Drogba:

Games - 381

Goals - 164

Assists - 87

Honours:

4 EPL Titles

4 FA Cups

3 League Cups

1 Champions Leagues

2- PFA Team of the Year: 2006–07, 2009–10

1- FIFPro World XI: 2007

