Ryan Giggs, Luis Suarez, Didier Drogba, Sergio Aguero - Who has the best Premier League Legacy!

Below we take a look at the achieves of the player;

Ryan Giggs:

Games - 932

Goals - 163

Assists - 250

Honours:

13 EPL Titles

4 FA Cups

3 League Cups

2 Champions Leagues

2 - PFA Young Player of the Year: 1991–92, 1992–93
6 - PFA Team of the Year: 1992–93, 1997–98, 2000–01, 2001–02, 2006–07, 2008–09
PFA Team of the Century: 1997–2007
1 - PFA Players' Player of the Year

UEFA Champions League 10 Seasons Dream Team (1992-2002)

Sergio Aguero:

Games - 390

Goals - 260

Assists - 73

Honours:

5 EPL Titles

1 FA Cups

6 League Cups

2 - PFA Team of the Year: 2017–18, 2018–19

1 - Golden boy

Luis Suarez:

Games - 133

Goals - 82

Assists - 47

Honours:

1 - League Cups

2 - PFA Team of the Year: 2017–18, 2018–19

1 - Golden boy

2- PFA Team of the Year: 2012–13, 2013–14

1 - PFA Players' Player of the Year: 2013–14

Didier Drogba:

Games - 381

Goals - 164

Assists - 87

Honours:

4 EPL Titles

4 FA Cups

3 League Cups

1 Champions Leagues

2- PFA Team of the Year: 2006–07, 2009–10 
1- FIFPro World XI: 2007

