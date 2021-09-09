Ryan Giggs, Luis Suarez, Didier Drogba, Sergio Aguero - Who has the best Premier League Legacy!
We are hosting a LIVE debate to define which of Luis Suarez, Ryan Giggs, Didier Drogba & Sergio Aguero has the greatest legacy in the English game!
Below we take a look at the achieves of the player;
Ryan Giggs:
Games - 932
Goals - 163
Assists - 250
Honours:
13 EPL Titles
4 FA Cups
3 League Cups
2 Champions Leagues
2 - PFA Young Player of the Year: 1991–92, 1992–93
6 - PFA Team of the Year: 1992–93, 1997–98, 2000–01, 2001–02, 2006–07, 2008–09
PFA Team of the Century: 1997–2007
1 - PFA Players' Player of the Year
UEFA Champions League 10 Seasons Dream Team (1992-2002)
Sergio Aguero:
Games - 390
Goals - 260
Assists - 73
Honours:
5 EPL Titles
1 FA Cups
6 League Cups
2 - PFA Team of the Year: 2017–18, 2018–19
1 - Golden boy
Luis Suarez:
Games - 133
Goals - 82
Assists - 47
Honours:
1 - League Cups
2 - PFA Team of the Year: 2017–18, 2018–19
1 - Golden boy
2- PFA Team of the Year: 2012–13, 2013–14
1 - PFA Players' Player of the Year: 2013–14
Didier Drogba:
Games - 381
Goals - 164
Assists - 87
Honours:
4 EPL Titles
4 FA Cups
3 League Cups
1 Champions Leagues
2- PFA Team of the Year: 2006–07, 2009–10
1- FIFPro World XI: 2007