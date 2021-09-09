WWE asked Adam Cole to be a manager on SmackDown

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole made the shock move to AEW with his debut at this past weekend's AEW All Out PPV event.

During the post-show media scrum, Cole revealed that the move to All Elite for him was easy, due to his experience with the names involved and his partner Dr Britt Baker working in the company.

Prior to Cole moving to All Elite, he was reportedly offered a role on WWE's main roster, and it's very different from what he'd be doing in AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer on a recent Wrestling Observer Radio, the plan was apparently to have Cole appear on the main roster as a manager for a heel Keith Lee.

"The idea would be kind of like a Lio Rush / Bobby Lashley thing, where you have this little guy who’s a big talker, and he hides behind this big, massive African American guy type of a thing. So that was kind of the dynamic they were looking for for him, more as a manager than a wrestler.”

It's extremely unlikely that we will be seeing Cole appear as a manager in AEW, with the former ROH And NXT Champion set to have a number of dream matches in the promotion with the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

It is not confirmed if WWE is still looking at utilizing Keith Lee in a heel persona, although the former NXT North American Champion has been working as such on dark matches in recent months.

