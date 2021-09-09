David Haye vs Joe Fournier: UK Time, PPV, Live Stream, Where To Watch And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David Haye returns to the boxing ring this weekend when he takes on his friend Joe Fournier in a bout scheduled for eight rounds.

The bout originally was an exhibition in Los Angeles but has since been moved to Florida, with the commission in the sunshine state agreeing to make it a professional fight, according to ESPN Boxing and MMA reporter Mike Coppinger.

The Hayemaker’s last outing in a boxing ring was the rematch against Tony Bellew, with Haye suffering a second stoppage defeat to Bellew in 14 months, whilst Fournier brings to the ring with him an undefeated record of 9-0, with his last outing a second round stoppage victory against musician Reykon.

The fight will take place on the undercard of Evander Holyfield v Vitor Belfort, with the former stepping in to replace Oscar De La Hoya, who had to withdraw from the event with Covid.

Read More: David Haye v Joe Fournier: Date, Odds, Tickets, Stats, Venue, Card And Everything You Need To Know

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Haye vs Fournier:

Live Stream

Streaming service Fite TV will be showcasing the event for UK boxing fans, with the standalone pay-per-view priced at $13.99.

UK Time

The event is scheduled to start at 12am on September 12th in the UK and as the Haye v Fournier bout forms part of the undercard, we can expect the Hayemaker’s return to the ring to be around 1am, with the main event between Holyfield and Belfort likely to start at around 3am.

Should Haye come through his bout against Fournier as he is expected to, Triller promoter Ryan Kavanaugh told Sky Sports: “If he wins? All I can say without giving too much away is that you should expect a very big fight.”

Also on the undercard, former UFC star Anderson Silva will take on another MMA star in Tito Ortiz and Andy Vences (23-2-1) will take on former world title challenger Jono Carroll in a ten round Super-Featherweight contest.

Enter our September Giveaway to win a PS5

The event will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida and when Haye and Fournier step into the squared circle, you would imagine that their friendship will go out of the window for the length of the bout and both will be looking to get the victory on their record.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest boxing news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News