Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant Betting Odds: Who is the Favourite?

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Caleb Plant meet in a highly anticipated Super-Middleweight bout in November 2021, in Las Vegas - who is the favourite to come out on top?

The two fighters will be competing for all the titles in the 168lb division, with the winner walking away knowing that they are the best fighter in that weight category.

Canelo is a household name in boxing and is the current number one pound-for-pound fighter with Ring Magazine, whilst Caleb Plant comes to the ring with an undefeated record and holds the IBF World Super-Middleweight crown.

There is a lot at stake for both fighters on the night and we take a look at who is the favourite heading into the bout on November 6th 2021.

Canelo v Plant Betting Odds

Currently, Canelo is the heavy favourite with the bookies as he is 1/10 to win.

If you fancy Plant to produce an upset, you can get odds of 11/2 for the American to claim the victory.

You can get 25/1 if you think the bout will end a draw.

The bout against Plant will be the 60th professional fight of Canelo’s boxing career, with his record standing at 56-1-2.

The only defeat that the Mexican has suffered throughout his career was back in 2013 when he fought Floyd Mayweather Jr and was beaten on points.

Canelo’s two draws on his record are against Jorge Juarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, with Canelo going on to beat the latter in a rematch.

Plant has had significantly less fights but does have an unbeaten record. The 29-year-old will step into the ring with a record of 21-0 and as the IBF Super-Middleweight champion of the world.

Plant won the title via a unanimous points decision, when he fought Jose Uzcategui in 2019 and has gone on to defend his title successfully on three occasions.

The fight will be staged in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where both fighters having previously fought and both been victorious there.

As a superstar in the sport of boxing, a Canelo fight night has provided boxing fans with pure entertainment previously and as he goes up against the only other belt holder in the168lb division, the contest should be an intriguing one and provide fans with pure entertainment.

