Rocket League Patch Notes 2.03 Revealed

Rocket League Season 4 is a huge success and the developers have just dropped update 2.03 to make sure it stays that way.

Updates like this are so important in the modern gaming world as they sort out any bugs and can also add new content into the game.

Season 4 has seen a new arena and lots of customisation items added to the game, as well as the addition of 2v2 tournaments, and it is safe to say that the community have loved what has been added.

The car football game developed by Psyonix will continue to bring out updates around every month.

Rocket League Patch Notes 2.03

Thankfully Rocket League loves to tell the gaming community what the update will bring and fix, and they have posted them on Twitter.

Headlines

This update is preparing Rocket League fans for the new incoming 2021 NFL Fan Pass content

Rocket League also plan to release an update later this month that brings 120 FPS to the PlayStation 5

Changes and updates

Server Regions

‘India’ has been added as a server region

Servers are hosted in Mumbai

India tournament region uses ASM servers

Bug Fixes

Aliasing along the ramp in Deadeye Canyon has been fixed

Fixed a bug related to being kicked prematurely from an in-progress Tournament

Several Italian, German, and Russian localization fixes

Fixed a crash scenario involving Dropshot and the NASCAR Trail

Tournament Rank now correctly displays on the Tournament History page

They also tell the gaming community the known issues currently in the game. These known issues will be sorted in a later patch. The known issues list can be viewed here.

It is good to see that there are a lot of bug fixes coming to the game, as well as a collaboration with the NFL. It will be very exciting to see what NFL content comes to the game, but it will most likely be skins for cars with the jerseys of the teams in the NFL.

