Valorant Patch Notes 3.06: Release Date, Download Size, Leaks, Game System Updates, Social, Bug Fixes and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following the big changes as part of Valorant Patch 3.05, Riot Games will be gearing up to introduce the latest patch in the next couple of weeks to the FPS title.

The hero-based first-person shooter has shot into eSports competitive gaming and has proven to be a fan-favourite despite having only been released last year.

Whereas games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends have had to bed themselves into the industry - Riot has not had to go through similar timeframes and have found success sooner than many would have expected.

Valorant Patch 3.05 brought some major changes to Agents, Competitive play and the reveal of a brand new H-shaped map: Fracture.

With 3.06, Riot will take into consideration the critical feedback from across their community - in order to implement and repair whatever is concerning gamers to ensure a fair and level playing field.

Here is everything that you need to know regarding Valorant Patch Notes 3.06:

The full patch notes will be detailed below when they become available, so stick with us and keep an eye out for all GiveMeSport Gaming updates over the coming days and weeks!

Latest News

We will be updating the latest news as and when Riot makes official announcements regarding the release of Patch 3.06 to Valorant.

Release Date

At this time, it has not been confirmed by Riot Games will bring out this update. All of the sections listed below will be filled in as much detail as the developers provide. Stay tuned!

Leaks

We will update here with leaks and information about Patch 3.06 as and when it becomes available!

Patch Notes

We will update here with patch notes and information about Patch 3.06 as and when it becomes available!

Download Size

Riot Games will hopefully be confirming the complete download size for the new patch in the next few weeks.

Bug Fixes

Riot introduced a number of bug fixes in Patch 3.05, so hopefully, they will be able to continue addressing issues that will likely appear with the new Fracture map.

Check out some of the previous updates that Riot Games have implemented here:

3.05

3.04

3.03

3.02

3.0

2.11

2.09

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News