Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For the first time in over 12 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.

While the 36-year-old forward has returned to the Theatre of Dreams as a Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal player after initially leaving in the summer of 2009, images on social media have emerged of Ronaldo once again donning the famous red kit.

Back in training after a period of isolation following his summer move from Turin, the Portuguese was seen in the stadium he made his name in with former teammate Wes Brown, the man who assisted Ronaldo for United's goal in the 2008 Champions League final.

Brown appears to be interviewing his former teammate for the club's in-house TV channel as the world awaits his first Premier League game since May 2009.

Having trained with his new teammates at United's Carrington base, it will be fascinating to see whether or not he is included in Ole Gunnar Solskjær's squad for Saturday's game at home to Newcastle United.

The weekend's opposition are the only team Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against during his first spell at the club under Sir Alex Ferguson and are yet to win this season, surely making the idea of fielding arguably the greatest goalscorer in the history of the game a tempting prospect.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Manchester United won? 20 21 22 19

Currently, Ronaldo is on 84 Premier League goals, so could feasibly enter the famed '100 club' this season. Indeed, he has not scored fewer than 20 league goals since the 2006/07 season and few would bet against him adding a further 16 to his tally this time around.

Despite his advancing years, Ronaldo remains an elite goalscorer at the top level and, while his time at Juventus did not yield anything in the way of Champions League success, there can be no doubts as to his ability in front of goal.

Back at Old Trafford, fans must be salivating at the prospect.

News Now - Sport News