Cristiano Ronaldo's return, Nuno to keep Tottenham TOP, Niguez leading the debuts and Arsenal's hunt for a goal: 7 reasons we CAN'T WAIT for the Premier League's restart

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return, Nuno to keep Tottenham TOP, Niguez leading the debuts, and Arsenal's hunt for just a goal: 7 reasons we CAN'T WAIT for the Premier League's restart!

💻Watch Here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhCw4aVqwqs

With some exciting fixtures coming our way and new faces in town, we take a look at 7 reasons why we can't wait for the Premier League to return.

1. Can Arsenal finally score?

Three Premier League games, three defeats and no goals scored - it could be make or break for Mikel Arteta this weekend.

It's bottom vs second bottom as Arsenal take on Norwich, who have also lost their three opening games.

2. New (and old) faces to make their debuts

Several late transfers were completed after the last round of fixtures and fans have had to wait patiently to see their new signings in action for the first time.

Surely the most exciting deal was the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, and he could make his second debut for the club against Newcastle on Saturday.

3. Can Bruce spoil Ronaldo's return?

It's been a predictably tough start to the season for Newcastle with two defeats and a draw from their opening three games.

They were painfully close to taking all three points against Southampton after scoring what looked to be an injury-time winner, only for the Saints to equalise with a penalty at the death.

4. Can Tottenham stay at the top?

Tottenham have won every game 1-0 and, with Harry Kane returning from the international break following a scorching goal for England, they'll be hoping for a victory of a bigger margin this weekend.

A former Arsenal captain stands in their way - and he'll be desperate to end Spurs' winning run at Selhurst Park.

5. Rodgers vs Guardiola

Both clubs have two wins and a defeat from their opening three games. City bounced back from their defeat by Tottenham with back-to-back 5-0 victories over Norwich and Arsenal.

Leicester beat Wolves 1-0 in their first game before a 4-1 defeat at West Ham and a 2-1 win over Norwich.

Rodgers and Guardiola have had intruguing battles in the Premier League. The Foxes thrashed City 5-2 at the Etihad at the start of last season but City were calm and controlled when they claimed a 2-0 win in the return fixture.

6. Lukaku is back home!

The Belgian will be looking forward to playing in front of the Blues' home crowd for the first time since his return - providing he shakes off a small thigh concern.

Chelsea host Aston Villa, a team they struggled against last season, in the 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday.

And finally,7, Who is going to be top this weekend?

News Now - Sport News