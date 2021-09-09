Dying Light 2 Ultimate Edition: What does the top-tier digital pack offer?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dying Light 2 is coming and the developers are offering up their latest creation in several forms.

Techland will be expanding the zombie-slaying series which captured the hearts of large segments of the gaming community with the first title, thanks to its unique approach that hadn't been seen beforehand.

Giving the player the ability to pull acrobatic parkour moves and with the emphasis of combat being melee-based ensured that Dying Light 2 stood out from other survival games.

Titled 'Stay Human', the second installation of the franchise takes place 20 years following the conclusion of the first Dying Light, with players starring as new protagonist Aiden Caldwell.

The City is entirely destructible and over 3000 new animations have been inputted into this latest game alone, with the Ultimate Edition of Dying Light 2 offering up more than usual.

Scroll down to see what you can get for your money with Dying Light 2 Ultimate Edition.

Dying Light 2 Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition of Dying Light 2 will cost £87.99 and is a digital purchase only - with other versions of the game also available to pre-order now ahead of release if you wish to.

Here is what you get with the Ultimate Edition:

"Legendary" skin pack

Exclusive weapon charms

Wallpapers

Digital comics

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

Story DLC 1

2H night XP boost

Crafting Items

Story DLC 2

Just to reiterate, this edition of Dying Light 2 cannot be bought in stores and is only available online. Here are some of the major retailers that you can reserve your copy from:

Unfortunately, the Ultimate Edition is few and far between as far as stock levels are concerned. Your best bet is to go through some of the official companies to grab your game.

Dying Light 2 will be released on 7th December 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

